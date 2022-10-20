FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has ranked Arkansas redshirt junior Malik Chavis the No. 2 cornerback in the nation for giving up the fewest yards with a minimum of 150 coverage snaps.

Chavis has played in all seven Arkansas games this season and has eight tackles including two solo. Chavis is from Rison. He has seemingly settled into the cornerback spot opposite Dwight McGlothern thus allowing Hudson Clark to go to safety.

Coming into 2022, Chavis had played in 20 games with two starts. He had 17 tackles, including 10 solo and one interception. Chavis was injured against BYU and Sam Pittman talked about his status on Wednesday.

“(Myles) Slusher probably couldn’t practice, practice if it weren’t for walks,” Pittman said. “Chavis wouldn’t be cleared yet too, unless it was for walks. Obviously you’re banking on that they’ll be physically able to practice so you want to get them on the mental aspect of it, the non-contact stuff. That’s another reason of why we’re practicing them the way that we are.”

In addition to Slusher not playing since Alabama and Chavis leaving the BYU game early, the Hogs also lost Khari Johnson and Jayden Johnson against Mississippi State. Thus they didn’t play against BYU either.

“Khari’s been cleared,” Pittman said. “So he’s fine. Jayden’s probably not yet cleared. In other words, if we were practicing today, he’d probably be one of those guys in indy to kind of check and see how he feels, things of that nature. But, Khari is ready to go. Jayden’s close. And then your next one would probably be Slusher. And then probably the furthest away is probably Chavis.”

Chavis and Arkansas will take on Auburn Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network.