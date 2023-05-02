FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has released the Top 10 quarterbacks with the highest grades returning for the 2023 season.

Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson placed fourth with a grade of 90.8. That places him first among SEC quarterbacks. LSU’s Jayden Daniels was just behind him in fifth place grading at 88.6.

In 2022, Jefferson completed 204 of 300 passes for 2,648 yards, 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He rushed 158 times for 640 yards and nine touchdowns.

It was a battle at the top. Florida State’s Jordan Travis was No. 1 with a grade of 91.7. USC’s Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams next at 91.6. North Carolina’s Drake Maye followed at 91.5.

The 6-10 were, in order, Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman (88.4), Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (87.9), Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (87.0), Oregon’s Bo Nix (86.8) and Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader (86.1).

Jefferson and the Razorbacks will open the 2023 season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Western Carolina.