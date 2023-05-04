BENTON — Pine Bluff’s Austyn Denby is one of the state’s top prospects and has several offers, including three from SEC schools, to show for it.

Denby, 6-1, 195, was at Sunday’s Monster Camp. Denby is a Class of 2024 prospect and talked about what it means to have this many offers prior to his senior season.

“Man, it’s crazy,” Denby said. “It’s just making me want to go up even more.”

Pine Bluff is a program that seems to be on the rise again. Denby’s teammate, wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, has committed to the Razorbacks. Pine Bluff has additional talent other than Denby and Crutchfield as well.

“As a matter of fact my quarterback right there, Landon Holcomb, he’s another one too,” Denby said. “Watch him too. The program is going up. We’ve got Coach Michael Williams. He came through and he’s pushing the program up. We will have a great year this year.”

Denby does a little of everything for the Zebras. He runs the ball, catches passes and plays defensive back. As a junior, his unofficial stats were 14 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown. He caught 26 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he had 12 tackles, one for loss and three interceptions. Obviously in college he will concentrate on one position.

“I think I will play safety, DB,” Denby said.

Denby is enjoying the recruiting process and described what he’s looking for in a college.

“In college I’m looking for a team where I can fit in and play of course,” Denby said. “Feel like home. I want to have a good connection with the school.”

He has offers from such schools as Michigan State, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tulane, Purdue, Tulsa, Liberty, UNLV, UCA, Memphis, Jackson State and UAPB. Some are not close to home such as Michigan State. Is distance to home a factor?

“It is,” Denby said. “A lot of schools have offered.”

Denby admits that the three SEC offers are appealing to him. The SEC is known for putting players in the NFL and competing against the best while in college.

“It would,” Denby said. “It would be an honor to play in the SEC. I feel like I’m ready for the SEC. I would love to play in the SEC.”

Denby feels that Arkansas is getting a great player in Crutchfield.

“That’s my guy,” Denby said. “He’s doing some crazy stuff. Man, he’s just going up to the top.”

Denby and Crutchfield combined with their teammates to help Pine Bluff win the Class 5A state championship in basketball topping Lake Hamilton.

“I play basketball, run track and play football of course,” Denby said. “Man, it was crazy (state title). We needed to bring one back to the city. We hadn’t had one since 2015 so it felt good to bring one back for the city.”

Click here for Denby at the Arkansas spring scrimmage with Darren McFadden.