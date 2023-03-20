FAYETTEVILLE — There will be no football practices this week as the players and coaches are enjoying spring break.

The Razorbacks held five practices leading up to the spring break thus leaving them with 10 when football resumes on Tuesday, March 28. Sam Pittman seems to like how the schedule has worked out so far.

“I hope so,” Pittman said. “We’ve had good practices so that’s real positive. As you know I don’t like practicing on Sunday, but we did to get these kids at least a half of day onto their spring break itineraries.

“I think that question will be better answered whenever we’re trying to push four weeks instead of three weeks. Excuse me, four weeks instead of six basically. Well, no, no, no I guess we’re going five instead of six adding those extra practices. We’ll see how it happens. I’ll be perfectly honest with you, the reason we’re doing it is I wanted to be completely through with spring ball when the portal opened.”

The Razorbacks did hold a spring practice on Sunday, March 12. The Pro Day is set for Wednesday, March 29. In addition to the March 28 practice, Arkansas will work on Thursday March 30 and Saturday April 1 in the first week back after spring break. How much install is remaining this spring?

“I think in the spring, especially with two new coordinators, I think we’ll probably install up to probably somewhere around practice 10 will be half of that,” Pittman said. “I mean we’ll be to five on Thursday and we’ll probably quit doing that. There will be situational install with goal line and short yardage and all that kind of stuff. As far as the offense, defense I imagine we’ll be done with about five practices left in spring.”

The following week will see Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday practices giving Arkansas 11 entering the final week of spring drills. The spring game is set for Saturday, April 15, at noon. The final week will also see the Hogs practice on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.