FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to begin Sam Pittman’s fourth year as head coach and some have very high expectations for the team.

Many in the SEC are breaking in new quarterbacks while the Razorbacks have KJ Jefferson thus giving them a big advantage there. Running back Raheim Sanders also returns and set to Rocket the Arkansas running game to the top of the SEC in rushing.

Arkansas was 3-7 in Pittman’s first season in 2020 against an all-SEC schedule. They moved up to 9-4 in 2021 and then 7-6 last fall. They were recently picked fifth in the West at the SEC Media Days.

Here’s a game-by-game prediction on Arkansas’ record.

Western Carolina, Sept. 2, Little Rock — The Hogs return to War Memorial Stadium and should be able to get 2023 off and running in this game. Win (1-0)

Kent State, Sept. 9, Fayetteville — The Hogs will open the Fayetteville portion of the schedule against a non-conference opponent. Win (2-0)

Brigham Young, Sept. 16, Fayetteville — Arkansas defeated BYU last season in Provo and now gets them at home. Win (3-0)

LSU, Sept. 23, Baton Rouge — This is a tough SEC opener for Arkansas and begins a brutal four-game stretch in the schedule with all the games outside the state. Loss (3-1)

Texas A&M, Sept. 30, Arlington — The Hogs seem to find a way each year to lose this game, but with the schedule like it is they need to win this one. Win (4-1)

Ole Miss, Oct. 7, Oxford — It’s very tempting to pick the Hogs to win this game. I was torn between picking the Hogs to win here and not against the Aggies. I also debated on picking Arkansas to win both games. Loss (4-2)

Alabama, Oct. 14, Tuscaloosa — The Tide hasn’t lost to Arkansas since Houston Nutt, Gus Malzahn and Mitch Mustain were in the program together. The Hogs will eventually beat Alabama, but not this year. Loss (4-3)

Mississippi State, Oct. 21, Fayetteville — Finally an SEC game in Fayetteville. The Hogs need to survive that four-game stretch and take care of business at home. They need this game. Win (5-3)

Florida, Nov. 4, Gainesville — The Hogs have two weeks to prepare for this game. Not sure if the SEC realizes there are flights from Gainesville to Fayetteville since they seem to always play this game in Florida. Tempted to pick the Hogs to win. Loss (5-4)

Auburn, Nov. 11, Fayetteville — Hugh Freeze returns to Fayetteville for the second year in a row having led Liberty to a victory last season. He will rebuild Auburn that has been a mess since Malzahn left. Win (6-4)

FIU, Nov. 18, Fayetteville — Arkansas concludes the non-conference portion of the schedule here. Hogs should get a win here. Win (7-4)

Missouri, Nov. 24, Fayetteville — Much like A&M, Arkansas seems to find various ways to lose this game. The two wins they have in the series have been in Fayetteville. This should be the third. Win (8-4)

The keys to the season are win all the home games and try to win as many of the Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Florida games as possible.