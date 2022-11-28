FAYETTEVILLE — This will be a busy week with football programs around the nation.

Not only will players announce they are entering the transfer portal, but also talk plans to return to school another year or enter the 2023 NFL Draft. It should also be learned if any players plan to opt out of the bowl game.

Some action has already started at Arkansas even prior to the Missouri game which wrapped up the regular season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson left the team prior to the Ole Miss game and is out of eligibility. In addition, linebacker Bumper Pool underwent surgery on one of his hips and will do so on the other at a later date. He opted to return for his final season last year and ended up the leading tackler in the history of the program.

Here’s more on Razorback players who still have eligibility and have made decisions. This list will be updated throughout the day and week.

James Jointer, RB, Freshman

True freshman from Little Rock Parkview. He played in one game and carried three times for nine yards. Jointer announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal prior to the Ole Miss game.

Myles Slusher, DB, Junior

A started at the nickel back. Has battled injuries this season which limited him to six games in 2022. He had 28 tackles, 18 solo, five for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and pair of quarterback hurries. Entering, 2022 season, Slusher had played in 17 games with nine starts. The former Broken Arrow (Okla.) standout had 65 tackles, including 42 solo, four for loss, 0.5 sack, one forced fumble, two recovered ones, a pair of interceptions, a couple of quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.