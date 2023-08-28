LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The kickoff time has changed for the Razorback season opener at War Memorial due to expected high temperatures.

Arkansas Razorbacks officials said the kickoff time for Saturday’s game against Western Carolina has been moved to 12 p.m.

Officials said the change was due to the forecast predicting temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity in the afternoon, so shifting the start time up would allow for safer conditions for both athletes and fans.

Arkansas was originally set to play the Catamounts at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.