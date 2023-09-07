FAYETTEVILLE – The Southeastern Conference released the 2024 men’s basketball league schedule Wednesday. Arkansas opens league play on Jan. 6 at home versus Auburn.

After the home opener, Arkansas travels to Georgia (Jan. 10) and Florida (Jan. 13). Following the two road games, the Razorbacks will host Texas A&M (Jan. 16) and South Carolina (Jan. 20).

Arkansas will then play three of its next four games on the road including games at Ole Miss (Jan. 24), at Missouri (Jan. 31) and at LSU (Feb. 3). The only home game in the stretch is a Saturday matchup in Bud Walton Arena versus Kentucky (Jan. 27).

The Razorbacks host Georgia (Feb. 10) and Tennessee (Feb. 14) before hitting the road for games at Mississippi State (Feb. 17) and at Texas AM (Feb. 20).

The final five games feature three home games with two big road games. Home games include Missouri (Feb. 24), Vanderbilt (Feb. 27) and LSU (Mar. 6) with road games at Kentucky (Mar. 2) and at Alabama (Mar. 9).

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will take place Mar. 13-17.

Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

A charity exhibition game with Purdue was previously announced and will be played on Oct. 28. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Also, travel packages are still available for the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis. Please email gohogs@razorbackfoundation.com for additional details.

Arkansas 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule (as of Sept. 7, 2023)

Oct. 28 Purdue (Charity Exhibition)

Nov. 6 Alcorn State

Nov. 10 Gardner-Webb

Nov. 13 Old Dominion

Nov. 17 UNC Greensboro

Nov. 22 vs. Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 23 vs. Memphis or Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 24 vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 29 Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 4 Furman

Dec. 9 vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla.)

Dec. 16 vs. Lipscomb (North Little Rock)

Dec. 21 Abilene Christian

Dec. 30 UNC Wilmington

Jan. 6 Auburn *

Jan. 10 at Georgia *

Jan. 13 at Florida *

Jan. 16 Texas A&M *

Jan. 20 South Carolina *

Jan. 24 at Ole Miss *

Jan. 27 Kentucky *

Jan. 31 at Missouri *

Feb. 3 at LSU *

Feb. 10 Georgia *

Feb. 14 Tennessee *

Feb. 17 at Mississippi State *

Feb. 20 at Texas A&M *

Feb. 24 Missouri *

Feb. 27 Vanderbilt *

Mar. 2 at Kentucky *

Mar. 6 LSU *

Mar. 9 at Alabama *

Mar. 13-17 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)

Mar. 21-24 NCAA Tournament 1st & 2nd Rounds

Mar. 28-31 NCAA Tournament Regionals

April 6 & 8 NCAA Final Four (Phoenix, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium)

