CONWAY, Ark. – No. 11 Arkansas (28-12) fell to Central Arkansas (28-8), 4-0, Tuesday night at Farris Field.

Central Arkansas took advantage of three Razorback errors throughout the evening.

It was a scoreless ballgame until two Arkansas errors in the bottom of the fifth paved the way for a 2-0 Central Arkansas lead. A third Hog error, this time in the bottom of the sixth, plagued Arkansas again as it pushed Central Arkansas’ lead to 4-0. Three of the Bears’ four runs were unearned.

The Razorbacks combined for five hits led by freshman catcher Lauren Camenzind’s sixth career multi-hit outing. The Valley, Neb., native finished 2-for-3. Freshman center fielder Reagan Johnson went 1-for-3 while recording her 50th hit of the season. Johnson has recorded back-to-back games with at least one hit.

Redshirt junior designated player Rylin Hedgecock belted a long single to the towering center field fence in the fourth. Freshman shortstop Atalyia Rijo singled on a bunt that soared over Central Arkansas’ third baseman in the fifth.

Arkansas reached base in four frames Tuesday night, including two innings where runners moved into scoring position, but came up empty.

Despite holding the Bears to four scoreless frames, freshman LHP Robyn Herron (6-4) suffered the loss. Herron limited Central Arkansas to two hits and one unearned run while striking out four across 4.0 IP. Freshman LHP Hannah Camenzind entered in relief in the fifth. Tossing 2.0 innings, Camenzind surrendered three runs (two unearned) on four hits and filed two strikeouts.

Up Next

Arkansas takes on UAB in a three-game series April 14-16 at Bogle Park. All three games will be available on SEC Network+. Friday’s first pitch vs. the Blazers is set for 6 p.m.

