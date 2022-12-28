MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Hogs head to the land of the Blues to face to Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Kickoff between the 6-6 teams to decide who comes away with a winning season is set for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Fans not headed to Memphis today can watch the game on ESPN or the ESPN App.
Pregame
All week, fans have wondered if the bowl game will take place due to the harsh arctic blast that swept through and took the city’s water supply with it.
But according to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl officials, the game will continue but with various changes including porta-potties and hand sanitizing stations in place of bathrooms.
While much has been said and written about who Arkansas doesn’t have going into this game, the starting running back Rocket Sanders and star quarterback KJ Jefferson will still be there and are ready to go.
There is plenty of history behind the Liberty Bowl, but this faceoff is a new one to the two teams fan bases.
Check back here for all your game day updates.