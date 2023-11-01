LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Razorbacks football season hasn’t gone the way anyone had hoped, but help is on the way as Sam Pittman and his staff are putting together a good recruiting class led by a bunch of homegrown Hogs.

Over the years, some of the best Arkansas teams featured in-state players leading the way. The good news for the Razorbacks is that a lot of good talent is heading back to the Hill.

Arkansas has commitments from six players from the state for the 2024 class, and they already have two more commitments for the 2025 class.

The committed players are Courtney Crutchfield from Pine Bluff, Charleston Collins from Mills, Braylen Russell from Benton, C.J. Brown from Bentonville, Wyatt Simmonds from Harding Academy, Kobe Bronham from Fort Smith Southside, Grayson Wilson from C.A.C. and Marcus Wimberly from Bauxite.

These Arkansas all-stars know just what committing to playing Saturday games on the Hill means to the Natural State.

“For the state of Arkansas this is huge,” Collins said. “We got some ballplayers.”

“We’re all dogs and we’re going to the Hill to represent,” Crutchfield added.

Dudley Dawson, who covers recruiting for Fearless Friday, believes Pittman and the Razorbacks program has harvested the cream of the crop when it comes to in-state athletes.

“I think overall Arkansas has done a really good job by signing three of the top four players in the state,” Dawson explained.

Cortez Lee is the head coach at Mills High School and coaches Collins. He believes that there are still more treasures Arkansas recruiters can dig up in the Diamond State.

“There’s a lot of hidden talent in Arkansas,” Lee said. “You just jot to find them.”