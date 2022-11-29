FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host some recruits this weekend for official visits including University of Florida transfer offensive lineman Josh Braun.

In addition, the Hogs have offered Warren Class of 2025 wide receiver Antonio Jordan a scholarship. Jordan, 6-4, 210, is the latest in a long line of talented receivers turned out by Bo Hembree and the Lumberjacks. Warren caught 43 passes for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Braun, 6-6, 342, signed with the Gators out of Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee in the Class of 2020. Braun was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Braun has played in 26 games at Florida with seven starts.

Braun announced he was leaving Florida on Oct. 18. He was recruited to the Gators by Dan Mullen, but the school hired Billy Napier after the 2021 season. He played in two games this season before opting to leave the school.

He comes from a very athletic family. Braun’s father, Mike, was a four-year letterwinner as an offensive tackle for Army West Point’s football team (1986-89), including the 1988 season when the Black Knights finished 9-3 and faced Alabama in the 1988 Sun Bowl. His mother, Karen, was a four-year starter for Army West Point’s basketball team from 1985-89, playing 112 games. She ranks No. 4 in school history in career rebounds (863) and career rebounding average (7.7), No. 6 in career field goal percentage (48.8 percent / 368 of 574).

One of Braun’s two older brothers, Parker, played offensive guard at Georgia Tech for three seasons (All-ACC First Team in 2017 and 2018), before he started all 12 regular season games for Texas in 2019 as a graduate transfer. Braun’s oldest brother, Trey, was an offensive lineman at Georgia Tech from 2011-15 (All-ACC Honorable Mention as a senior).

Braun was a four-year letter winner at Suwannee. Since leaving the Gators, Braun has also been offered by Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Duke, Penn State, Western Michigan, UCF and UNLV.

Arkansas will also host Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-5, 320; Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220; and Eudora (Kan.) tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 235, this weekend for official visits.

Jordan is from the same school that has produced Jarius Wright, Greg Childs, Treylon Burks, Chris Gragg and others.

Click here for the link to Braun’s Twitter announcement.