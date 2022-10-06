FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium.

First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4 p.m. Both games are free for fans to attend. Gates will open an hour before first pitch, and parking is free.

Food and beverage concessions will be available both games. No outside food and drinks are allowed except in the Hog Pen. Suites, loge boxes and Macke’s Bases Loaded Landing will be closed to the public.

The Rangers’ Instructional League team, which is based at the organization’s Spring Training site in Surprise, Ariz., will also scrimmage against fellow college programs Oklahoma State (Oct. 10), Oklahoma (Oct. 11) and TCU (Oct. 14) this fall.

The Rangers’ 50-man roster, which features 30 pitchers, five catchers, seven infielders and eight outfielders, includes prospects ranging from ages 17 to 24.