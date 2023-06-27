LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The news of the death of former Razorbacks quarterback and current White Hall head coach Ryan Mallett shocked Arkansas Tuesday and led to a quick flurry of condolences.

Mallett, who drowned in Florida Tuesday, played at Arkansas for two years after a season at Michigan. He then went on to the NFL where he played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He most recently was a teacher and the head football coach at White Hall High School.

The White Hall School District posted a message to the district site Tuesday night remembering the beloved coach.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

Officials with the University of Arkansas shared a statement after news of Mallet’s death.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match,” the statement read. “He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family.”

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek shared his reaction to Mallett’s death on Twitter.

“Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today,” Yurachek sa

The Patriots shared a statement on Facebook after news broke of Mallett’s passing.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

New England general manager and coach Bill Belichick also shared condolences after news of Mallett’s death.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing,” Belichick said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”

NFL officials shared a statement on Twitter after Mallett’s passing.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett,” the tweet read. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Houston Texans officials offered condolences on Twitter to Mallett’s loved ones after news of his passing.

Fellow Texan player JJ Watt shared his reaction to news of Mallett’s death.

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother,” Watt said.