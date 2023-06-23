FAYETTEVILLE – The Philadelphia 76ers wasted little time in picking up perhaps the best free agent available after last night’s NBA Draft as the organization signed Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV to a two-way contract.

Council, who was an All-SEC pick by the coaches and media, transferred to Arkansas for the 2022-23 season and he thrived as a Razorback after two seasons at Wichita State where he was named to the AAC All-Freshman team in 2022-21 and voted the AAC Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22. As a junior with the Razorbacks this past season, he nearly doubled his points, field goals made, free throws made and assists from his sophomore season as a Shocker.

The following are Council’s 2022-23 Highlights at Arkansas:

• ALL-SEC 2nd Team (coaches and AP) … USBWA ALL-DISTRICT VII

• Named to the Midseason USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List

• Scored 20-plus 11 times for the year (for a total of 15 for his career) … Scored in double digits in 31 of 36 games in 2022-23

• IN THE SEC, ranked: 1st in FT Made (173) • 2nd in FT Att (218) • 3rd in Scoring (16.1) • 3rd in Minutes (34:08)

• IN THE NCAA, ranked: 11th in FT Made (173 • 18th in FT Att (218)

• Played all 40 minutes in regulation a team-best six times and all 20 minutes of a half a team-best 24 times.

• SEC PLAYER OF THE WEEK (Dec. 5) … Averaged 22.0 points (70% FG and 8-8 FT) in wins over Troy and San Jose State

• 1 of 8 Razorbacks all-time who had 575+ points, 125+ rebounds, 80+ assists and 40+ steals in a season (581-130-81-40).

• IN THE UA SEASON RECORD BOOK: 173 FT Made (8th); 87 SEC FT Made (5th); 115 SEC FT Att (5th)

• Led the team with 581 points (16.1 average) and added 81 assists with 40 steals … Played in all 36 games with 29 starts

2023 Razorback #ProHogs:

• Anthony Black – 1st Rd (6th overall) – Orlando Magic

• Nick Smith Jr. – 1st Rd (27th overall) – Charlotte Hornets

• Jordan Walsh – 2nd Rd (38th overall) – Boston Celtics

• Ricky Council – free agent – Philadelphia 76ers