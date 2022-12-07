FAYETTEVILLE — Ricky Stromberg has played his final game with the University of Arkansas, but his impact is still being recognized with him receiving the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Stromberg recently declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and won’t play in the bowl game. However, Stromberg was a four-year starter at Arkansas and is the winner of the award recognizing the league’s outstanding blocker chosen by the coaches. He started 44 games for the Razorbacks with the majority of them at center.

He’s the first Razorback to win this award since Sebastian Tretola did in 2015. Other Hogs to win this award are Jonathan Luigs (2007) and Shawn Andrews (2002-03).

This is the fourth award for Stromberg this week. He was also named All-SEC by the Associated Press, league’s coaches and Pro Football Focus.

This season, Stromberg started all 12 games. He played 898 snaps and didn’t allow a sack. He was twice named the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week.

The award was originated in 1935 by Dr. William P. Jacobs, the founder and president (1935-45) of Presbyterian College. Each year, the winner is elected in a poll of league coaches.

Arkansas (6-6) will finish its season on Wednesday, Dec. 28, when it faces Kansas (6-6) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. It will mark Arkansas’ third time in history to face Kansas and the sixth trip to this particular bowl.