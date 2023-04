Former Arkansas Center/Offensive Lineman Ricky Stromberg was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the 3rd round of the 2023 draft.

Stromberg came to Arkansas out of Tulsa, OK, as a 4-star prospect and quickly earned himself a starting spot on the offensive line. He was named a 2021 Second-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press, and a 2022 Phil Steele Preseason Fourth Team All-American.

Overall in his career, Stromberg started in 44 games.