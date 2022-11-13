FAYETTEVILLE — The second round of the state playoffs in Arkansas will be Friday night and several prospects and recruiting targets of the Razorbacks will be in action.

The Razorbacks have three commitments from inside the state in the Class of 2023. All three of those prospects will be in action.

Bentonville (9-1) will be at home to host North Little Rock (6-5). Both teams have a recruit committed to the Hogs in 2023. Bentonville offensive tackle Joey Su’a, 6-4, 320, leads a powerful Bentonville offensive line. On the other side, North Little Rock has defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr., 6-7, 263.

Other prospects to watch for Bentonville are Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, as well as 2023 running back Josh Ficklin, 5-10, 200. Brown was at Arkansas this past weekend for the LSU game. Brown has offers to Colorado State and Purdue with strong interest from several schools. Ficklin committed to Illinois State on Sept. 11.

Rogers (9-2) will be at Bryant (9-0). Rogers defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-7 on Friday night to advance. Bryant is going for a record fifth straight state title in Arkansas’ largest classification. They are loaded with prospects including 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey, 6-5, 260. Lindsey has numerous offers including one from the Razorbacks.

Conway (9-2) makes the trip to Northwest Arkansas to face Fayetteville (7-3). The Wampus Cats defeated Har-Ber 68-31 to advance to Round 2. Conway has a prospect in 2023 offensive tackle Aaron Smith, 6-6, 260, who was at Arkansas this past weekend. Smith is an outstanding student. Conway Class of 2024 quarterback Donovyn Omolo, 6-1, 180, was at an Arkansas prospect day in the spring.

Fayetteville has Class of 2023 linebacker Brooks Yurachek, 6-1, 215, who is the son of Arkansas’ director of athletics Hunter Yurachek. Yurachek holds a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. He has 87 tackles, 35 solo, 14 for loss, 6.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, an interception returned 84 yards, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. Fayetteville Class of 2024 quarterback Drake Lindsey, 6-4, 210, is drawing college interest including from SEC schools. This season, Lindsey has completed 259 of 387 passes for 3,620 yards, 37 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Greenwood (8-2) will host Russellville (5-5) on Friday night. The Bulldogs defeated Russellville 42-21 earlier this season. Greenwood has a Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer, 6-1, 193, who is playing behind a talented senior this season, but has a very bright future already holding double-digit offers. Archer has completed 53 of 85 passes for 709 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Starter Hunter Houston, 6-1, 200, has completed 232 of 321 passes for 2,736 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Archer has rushed 20 times for 132 yards and four touchdowns while Houston has 52 carries for 101 yards and another eight touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Grant Karnes, 6-1, 175, has caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns. Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor, 6-3, 275, is definitely someone to watch.

Lake Hamilton (9-2) will be at Benton (8-2). Lake Hamilton beat Searcy 55-21 to advance against Benton. Class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, leads Benton. The four-star recruit was once committed to Arkansas, but now is keeping his options open.

Little Rock Christian (9-2) will be at Little Rock Catholic (10-0). Little Rock Christian defeated defending Class 6A state champion El Dorado 27-10 to advance against the undefeated Rockets. Class of 2024 quarterback Walker White, 6-3, 220, holds offers from many of the nation’s top schools including Arkansas. In the regular season, White completed 133 of 246 passes for 1,860 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed 85 times for 658 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Joe T. Robinson (10-1) won the Class 4A state title last year, but now is in Class 5A. Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy, 6-0, 191, holds several offers including one from the Hogs. Murphy has completed 78 of 138 passes for 1,142 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He rushed 93 times for 475 yards and six touchdowns for the Senators. Joe T. Robinson defeated Magnolia 51-15 in Round 1 while Batesville topped Prairie Grove 28-20.

Little Rock Parkview (9-2) will host Wynne (9-2) in Round 2 action Friday. Parkview defeated Morrilton 29-7 this past Friday while Wynne edged Harrison 27-24. The Patriots have several college prospects including Class of 2025 defensive back Omarion Robinson, 6-1, 180. He holds an offer from Arkansas as well as numerous others.

Valley View (9-2) and Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff, 6-3, 225, will host Camden Fairview (9-2) in Round 2. Valley View edged Farmington 41-39 this past Friday while Camden Fairview topped Vilonia 30-0.

Huff has 81 tackles, two for loss, a pair of pass breakups, one forced fumble and recovered three. Huff has an offer from Arkansas and others. Camden Fairview quarterback Martavius Thomas, 5-9, 160, is headed to Arkansas to play baseball. However, before that he has some unfinished business on the gridiron. He has completed 116 of 205 passes for 1,773 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has rushed 103 times for 667 yards and 11 touchdowns.

A second-round matchup in Class 5A that could equal a state championship game is Shiloh Christian (10-1) hosting Mills (10-1). These two teams are as good as any in the state. The Saints have quarterback Eli Wisdom, 6-0, 175, who is in the Class of 2023. They also have Class of 2023 linebacker J.T. Odom, 6-2, 220, Class of 2025 quarterback Garyt Odom, 6-1, 175, Class of 2024 running back Bo Williams, 5-10, 195, and Class of 2023 wide receiver Bodie Neal, 6-1, 180. The Saints beat Nettleton 55-14 to advance.

Wisdom has completed 151 of 225 passes for 2,442 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He rushed 102 times for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns. Garyt Odom playing behind Wisdom has completed 16 of 25 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He has rushed 21 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns. J.T. Odom has 27 tackles, seven solo, two for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry. Neal has caught 71 passes for 1,262 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams rushed 139 times for 1,036 yards and 20 touchdowns while also catching 32 passes for 392 yards and four touchdowns. Wisdom holds an offer from UCF, Garyt Odom has numerous offers including one from the Hogs while J.T. Odom has a preferred walk-on offer from the Hogs that he said in the summer he had accepted.

Mills likewise is loaded with talent. Class of 2024 defensive lineman Charlie Collins, 6-4, 265, has a long list of offers including one from the Hogs. Collins has video-type production this season. He has 107 tackles, 48 solo, 41 for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, a fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Class of 2024 quarterback Achilles Ringo. 6-3, 215, has completed 176 of 266 passes for 3,043 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. Ringo has rushed 45 times for 217 yards and nine touchdowns. Mills defeated Hot Springs 32-27 to advance to face the Saints. Mills has numerous other prospects as well.

Ashdown (7-3) will be at Elkins (9-1) in Class 4A action. Ashdown has tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 215, who is a Class of 2023 commitment to the Razorbacks. Easter is joined by Class of 2025 four-star running back Darnell Williams, 6-0, 175. The Panthers beat Lonoke 21-14 to advance against Elkins.

Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) on Friday. The Badgers defeated Clinton 49-21 to advance while Ozark topped Mena 45-7. The Badgers are led by quarterback Donovan Whitten, 6-3, 225, who holds a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks as an athlete.