FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has drowned today while vacationing in Florida with his girlfriend Madison Carter.

White Hall Superintendent Gary Williams confirmed the news.

According to sources, Mallett was rushed to a local hospital, but pronounced dead there. Mallett was a five-star recruit out of Texarkana (Texas) Texas High School who first went to Michigan, but later transferred to Arkansas for the 2009-10 seasons.

Mallett currently was the head football coach at White Hall High School. He recently brought a group of campers to the University of Arkansas.

Following his career at Arkansas, Mallett was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Mallett played for the Patriots from 2011-14. He was with the Houston Texans in 2014-15. He finished his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015-17.

Mallett was age 35. No more details are available at this time.