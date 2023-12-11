FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 offensive lineman Ryan Nolan was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for a prospect day.

Nolan, 6-7, 345, enjoyed himself and talked about the visit afterward. New offensive line coach Eric Mateos made a strong impression on Nolan.

“What really stood out to me was Coach Mateos, how he really showed love to me and all the other O-line prospects,” Nolan said.

What is it about Mateos that you like so much?

“Coach Mateos, man, he’s a really good guy,” Nolan said. “What stood out for me with him was that he keeps in touch with all of his players. As a matter of fact, right now for the Titans, number 55 (Aaron Brewer), he came from Texas State and Coach Mateos. Man, he’s really tough.”

In addition to Mateos, Nolan was impressed with the facilities.

“I got to check out the nice weight room they have,” Nolan said. “Supposedly, it’s the longest weight room in all of college football. I was really loving that, not going to lie. I really love everything about Arkansas, man. It’s good to be on The Hill, and I’m supposed to come back up here for spring practice.”

Nolan provided feedback on where he feels he stands with the Hogs.

“Pretty much what they were telling me is they like my tape and everything,” Nolan said. “They said what stood out to them was my punch and my strain to finish. They said that if I come up here and ball out in camp, it’s looking pretty good, man.”

In addition to the Prospect Day at Arkansas, Nolan said he has checked out a couple of other in-state schools.

“I’ve taken a couple of local ones, like Arkansas State and UCA for right now,” Nolan said. “I plan on going to Auburn, though.”

Nolan talked about the areas he’s going to work at improving.

“As far as my game, I’m really just trying to improve my foot speed,” Nolan said. “You can always do that, cut up a little bit, get stronger, of course. Just pretty much develop each part of my game.”

