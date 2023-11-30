FAYETTEVILLE — Bobby Petrino and Sam Pittman talked about the timeline for the former head coach to return to Arkansas as the offensive coordinator.

Petrino spent the past season at Texas A&M. He was the head coach at Arkansas from 2008-2011 where he compiled a record of 34-17. Petrino will replace Dan Enos who was fired following the 7-3 loss to Mississippi State.

Pittman met with the media followed by Petrino. Pittman followed up on a lead from Petrino’s agent that he would be interested in the job.

“I wanted to interview him and wanted to talk to him,” Pittman said. “I think one of the things that I said in one of the criteria I wanted was a man that loved the University of Arkansas, and it’d be hard to find someone that felt stronger towards Arkansas than Coach Petrino. So obviously the next step is to talk to the athletic director about that.

“I interviewed several guys. Five guys for the job. Coach was very excited about coming back to Arkansas. And then once I knew his interest back in us, it was really a no-brainer at that point and time. Then it was just all about making the contract and timeline and all those things work.”

The hire required special approval and that was something that Pittman relied on Hunter Yurachek to handle.

“That part of it,” Pittman said. “I think that’s with Hunter and those guys. I wanted to hire him. I know he’s a good man. We all make a mistake. I wanted to hire him. He was the best candidate. He’s a wonderful person. I was adamant I wanted to hire him, and he was adamant he wanted to come. So the university went to work on all that kind of stuff.”

Petrino said Thursday he was just learning of his agent reaching out to Pittman.

“No actually my agent is Christina Phillips,” Petrino said. “She didn’t tell me about that. I just learned that today. But I appreciate her. She reached out to me when I was at Missouri State and she said, ‘Hey, let’s get you back in the game.’ And I said, ‘Christina, I think I’m just happy doing what I am right now.’ She was on me about, ‘Nah, you can’t do that.’ We’ll work at it, it might take us a while but we’ll keep going. She convinced me that OK, let’s get back in the game. It’s been a process but it’s a lot of credit to her.”

Petrino didn’t know if the opportunity to return to Arkansas would ever happen, but is thankful that it did.

“Well, like I said, I thought about it and dreamed about it,” Petrino said. “I didn’t know if it would ever happen. So certainly… I can’t tell you how excited I am to be back here. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I truly do love Arkansas — the university and the state, and the people. I think it’s the most special place I’ve ever been.”

Pittman and Petrino attended Arkansas’ impressive win over Duke on Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena, Fans were chanting Petrino’s name.

“It was exciting,” Petrino said. “Yeah, I felt good about it. Again, I have to say it’s a credit to Sam, to be able to bring me there and allow that to go on. I think it’s just a credit to him. You can see the confidence that he has in himself, as a man, and how much he loves the university and wants to do what he believes is best for us to go forward to win. It’s a real credit to him.”

Pittman liked the reception the fans gave Petrino at the game.

“I was hoping so,” Pittman said. “It was wonderful. You had the “BMFP” shirts made. I think Coach (Petrino) asked one of the guys ‘what does that stand for?’ And we were having trouble figuring that out. Hell, it was my suggestion to go over to the Duke game. I want to show him off, too, now. I’m proud that he came here. We’ve got a lot of work to do. But yeah, we wanted to get over there and support the basketball team. Man, what a heck of a game they played. Congratulations to them. I texted Muss. It’s been a great few days for the state of Arkansas, in my opinion.”

Petrino could very well offer Pittman something that he was missing without Barry Odom this season. Odom, the former head coach at Missouri, left Pittman’s staff after three years to become head coach at UNLV. Pittman would lean on Odom’s experience as head coach when he was still at Arkansas.

“I think any time that you have somebody on your staff that’s been a head coach, and a successful head coach, you always go over situations and you go back and forth and take about, OK, you’re watching tape, what will we do here?,” Pittman said. “What will we do here? What do you think about this, that and the other. I did that with Barry a lot, as well, because he had SEC experience. Obviously, congratulations to him. You know, they’re playing in the (conference) championship game. Just really happy for him. But it’s not just that. It’s a daily basis of having somebody in there that’s been through it and you just run things by and visit about it and try to do what you think is the best decision for the team.”

Reports out of College Station have indicated that Petrino didn’t have full control of the offense under Jimbo Fisher. He was asked about that on Thursday as well as his thoughts on the Hogs when they played them in Arlington?

“That’s a loaded question there,” Petrino said. “You know when I took the job at A&M, Jimbo wanted to keep the same terminology and call things the same way they did. It was hard. It was hard on me. I was staying up all night. I can remember staying up all night just getting ready for the first scrimmage. I woke up at 2 a.m. in the morning to get ready to call plays for the first scrimmage just understanding what the terminology was, what the formation was. And it was different. It was not only calling the plays different but the formations. The way they called formations was probably different than anybody else that I’ve ever been around. Normally you call the strength where your tight end’s going to align. There it’s where your slot receiver is going to align.

“Just getting the connection to be able to do that was very difficult, but I worked hard at it. I thought we had a pretty good year. We went through a couple quarterbacks, which was hard. But I really enjoyed it. I think that’s the one thing that, when that happened, when Jimbo lost his job, I thought I wanted to still coach. Just because how much I enjoyed being in the classroom with the quarterbacks, spending time with the offense, just coaching football, teaching. It was fun being back in the meeting room and teaching. I started getting in this profession as a teacher, so it was really fun to get back and do that.”

Pittman was asked if Petrino will have full control at Arkansas?

“Well, he’s the offensive coordinator just like KB (Kendal Briles) was, just like Dan was,” Pittman said. “He’s got a job to do and I don’t know how I can allow him to do a job if it ain’t his offense. We hired him because he’s a brilliant offensive mind. It’s his offense. That’s just what it is. Just like it was Kendal Briles’, just like it was Dan’s. I’m always going to have input on what my feelings are of things, but he’s the offensive coordinator and that’s what he was hired to do.”

Pittman and Petrino will hit the recruiting trail on Friday to see some prospects including Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson, Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield and others,