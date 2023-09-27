FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman now knows the Hogs will be facing Max Johnson at quarterback on Saturday.

Starter Conner Weigman is out for the season thus leaving Johnson to start. Weigman was injured against Auburn and Johnson came in to help the Aggies secure a 27-10 win over Auburn. Johnson has completed 20-of-31 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Pittman addressed it on the SEC Teleconference.

“Well, obviously I hate it for Conner Weigman,” Pittman said. “I do. He was playing really well. I’m sorry to hear that news. I really, really am. Fortunately for A&M, they have a wonderful backup quarterback and now a starter in Max Johnson. Max has played a lot of games. I remember him when he was in high school when I was over at Georgia. He’s a very, very good quarterback. We obviously know he can run. They run a lot of nakeds with him, a lot of boots with him, and get him outside the pocket as well. But he’s a fine quarterback, a fine person. I’m sure he’ll do well, just like he did last week when he went in against Auburn.”

In addition, Pittman confirmed that he went to visit former Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks who transferred to LSU following the 2021 season. Brooks underwent surgery to remove a large brain tumor and obviously didn’t play against the Hogs this past Saturday. Pittman visited him on Saturday morning prior to the night game.

“Well, we love him and he was part of our program,” Pittman said. “He left and he left in good graces and he did all the things he needed to do while he was here. We love his MawMaw and PawPaw and his daddy. We needed to show him, in my opinion, the respect he deserved. We’re worried about him. We pray for him each and every day.

“I still talk to his MawMaw and PawPaw and dad everyday. We’re praying for him, but to be honest with you, it was the right thing to do, but it’s also something that I wanted to do. I wanted to show the family — and hopefully I could be able to talk to Greg — I wanted to show the family the respect that they deserve.”

In addition, Pittman provided the latest on running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Sanders hasn’t played since the season opener against Western Carolina when he suffered a knee injury. Pittman was asked if he’s confident Sanders can play against Texas A&M on Saturday?

“Well, I’m as confident as I’ve been since the Western Carolina game,” Pittman said. “I would be lying to you if I told you that I’m sure he’s going to play. I feel better about his opportunity to play, but we still have to see how he recovers from yesterday’s limited reps that he participated in and go from there. But this week I thought he was further ahead on Monday than I thought he would be. It didn’t swell up too bad on him yesterday. We’ll give him a little less reps today and then see where he’s at on Thursday. We’re obviously hoping he can play.”

Pittman talked about how Sanders handled things while out.

“The great thing about Rocket is he’s a much better person than he is even a football player,” Pittman said. “Very mature. Wants to play. Wants to be back. Wants to help his team, but he’s handled it professionally. If he can play, if he feels like he can play, we certainly will. He’s one of those guys, you just ask him. Hey, are you ready to go? If he says yes, then we’re going to play him. If he says no I don’t quite feel that way, then obviously we won’t, but he’s handled it professionally and really been a big part of practice even when he wasn’t able to participate as much as we’d like for him to.”

Arkansas and Texas A&M will kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.