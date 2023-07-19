FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman covered a wide variety of topics on Wednesday at the SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Pittman is set to begin his fourth season at Arkansas. The Hogs are coming off a 7-6 season after finishing 9-4 in 2021.

“Last year we were invited to our third consecutive postseason Bowl,” Pittman said. “Obviously my first year, we weren’t able to play the Texas Bowl because TCU had COVID problems. We won two straight in a row. Last year’s game against Kansas, it changed a lot for our program.”

Arkansas defeated Kansas 55-53 in three overtimes in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Hogs did it minus some key players and assistants from the season.

“At the end of the season last year, we had a lot of guys in the portal,” Pittman said. “We had coaches that left. And for us to go to the Liberty Bowl, which is a great venue and win that game with a lot of staters out and it showed a lot of — people were concerned about what’s going on with the team: Watch the Liberty Bowl; and we’ve got nine guys that are out and we win the game against a very good opponent.”

Among the six losses last year was four very close games that could have gone either way.

“We had to get some things fixed,” Pittman said. “We had a very good off-season. We lost four games last year by nine points. Ended up winning seven games. We have a lot of situational football to get fixed. We’ve worked on it. I’ve worked on myself. I won’t go for it on fourth down very often. So I have to work on and see if we can get a little bit more in practice; at the same time we are helping the defense, analytics certainly has changed football. I have to get into it a little bit more than what I have in the past.

“But we have situational football. But over program is built on toughness, physicality, the ability to be coached, the ability to be loyal to each other and I feel like our team is that way.”

For the first time since Pittman’s initial season with the Hogs, he will have new coordinators on both sides of the football.

“We have two new coordinators now,” Pittman said. “I’m proud — I said it last year. We are one of eight schools that had both coordinators back last year. We lost Barry Odom, great friend of mine. Got the head coaching job at UNLV. Will do an outstanding job there.

“We lost Kendal Briles. Kendal Briles, we just came off a season of 6,000-plus yards, one of only three times that’s ever happened in the University of Arkansas history to TCU. Very grateful, very thankful to those two guys at what they did for us.”

Pittman replaced Briles and Odom with Dan Enos and Travis Williams.

“However, they left,” Pittman said. “And now we need to replace which we have. I want to talk to you about Dan Enos, our offensive coordinator. We were together in 2015. One of those three 6,000-plus season was when he was with us, at Arkansas then.

“Travis Williams, we went to UCF to get him as our new defensive coordinator. I interviewed four or five guys when I got done with him. And called Hunter Yurachek and told him, “This is our guy.” In the portal world, coaching world, he’s very aggressive, and I knew in the portal world, if we lost somebody, we could dang sure replace them.”

In addition to his two coordinators, Pittman has three new assistant coaches and a new strength and conditioning coach.

“Travis, he’s a great man, very positive guy, really good coach,” Pittman said. “We went to Florida State and got Marcus Woodson as our defensive backfield coach, co-defensive coordinator. Darren Wilson was an analyst at Florida, coaching our corners. And Morgan Turner has had eight to nine guys play in the NFL when he was a tight end coach as Stanford and we were able to get him from Stanford.

“One of the key cogs to us was getting Ben Sowders from Louisville. Ben is our new strength coach. He’s done an outstanding job with the kids. Holds them accountable. You’ll see the three that we brought. We’ve got a whole bunch of guys that look like that, and that’s a credit to Ben Sowders and his staff.”

Pittman enters the 2023 season with some experience at key positions including quarterback and running back.

“14 returning starters: Four on offense, seven on defense and three our specialists,” Pittman said. “Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer are both catalysts to our offensive line. We are going to need them. We moved Beaux Limmer to center to help us in that aspect. Eric Gregory, McGlothern, Hudson Clark, those guys have this played a lot of ball for us on defense. And, of course, Eli Stein and Max Fletcher and Cam Little at the specialist.

“Roster additions, we had 21 high school scholarship additions. 21; 12 of that 21 came in in January, 9 of them came in this late May. 19 additions from the portal. We addressed every problem that we felt like we had, whether that be starting or whether that be depth-wise, except the only position that we did not replace in the portal was running back.

“We are expecting all those guys to contribute to us. I’m looking forward to the year 2023 being the head coach of University of Arkansas. I’m looking forward to my fourth year being the head coach at Arkansas.”

Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock against Western Carolina at 3 p.m.