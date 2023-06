FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The (1) Arkansas Razorbacks beat the (4) Santa Clara Broncos in the first game of the Fayetteville Regional with a final score of 13-6.

This win pushes the Hogs to game 4 where they’ll see the winner of the second Friday game, (2) TCU and (3) Arizona set for 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

Santa Clara will play the loser of that match-up in the first game on Saturday, the first pitch of that game, 2:00 p.m.