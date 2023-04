Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Good news coming out of the women’s basketball program Saturday.

Junior guard Sasha Goforth announced on her Twitter page that she’ll be back with the Razorbacks for the 2023-24 season after receiving medical treatment for gastroparesis, a condition she’s been dealing with since high school.

In her first season with the Hogs, Goforth averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 steals a game.