FAYETTEVILLE – The Southeastern Conference released the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2023-24 season on Monday. The Razorbacks will play five teams both home and away including Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Arkansas will additionally host Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt once while traveling to Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State for single games.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

NOTES:

• For the second straight year, and just the third time since the Razorbacks joined the SEC (1991-92), Arkansas and Kentucky will meet in a home-and-home series. The teams split the series last season, each winning on the road. The only other time came in 2013-14 when Arkansas swept Kentucky with a pair of overtime victories.

• Arkansas and Alabama will only be meeting once, and the game will be played in Tuscaloosa. The previous two times the teams only met once (2020 and 2022), those games were also played in Tuscaloosa.

• Arkansas and Missouri will be playing a home-and-home series for the 12th consecutive year. The streak coincides with the number of years since the Tigers joined the SEC (2012-13). Arkansas leads the all-time series with Missouri, 33-27, and leads 14-8 since Mizzou joined the SEC.

• Arkansas and LSU have met for a home-and-home series in all but two seasons since the Razorbacks joined the SEC (1991-92). The Razorbacks and Tigers only met once in 2013 (at Baton Rouge) and just once in 2015 (in Fayetteville). Arkansas leads the Tigers 38-30 since the Razorbacks joined the SEC and has won seven of the last 11 versus LSU.

• Arkansas and Texas A&M will be scheduled to play a home-and-home series for the 10th time in the now 12 years since the Aggies joined the conference. While Arkansas leads the all-time series with the Aggies, 106-60, the advantage is just 11-10 since A&M joined the SEC. The home teams have dominated the series over the last 12 seasons as Arkansas is 9-1 versus the Aggies at home and Texas A&M is 7-2 versus the Razorbacks in College Station.

• Arkansas will host Georgia in a home-and-home series for the first time since 2014 and just the third time ever. The only other time it happened was in 2006. However, the teams have played multiple times in a season nine other times as the programs have squared off nine times in the SEC Tournament. That makes the Bulldogs the second-most common opponent at the SEC Tournament behind Kentucky (10 meetings).

• For the fourth straight year, long-time rivals Arkansas and Ole Miss will only play once. The longest streak Arkansas currently has of playing an SEC opponent just once in the regular season is versus Florida. This year will mark the seventh-straight year the Razorbacks and Gators are scheduled to meet just once.

• Arkansas will host this year. The schedule has favored the Volunteers of late. Since 2014, Arkansas has played in Knoxville nine times and, including this season, Tennessee will be coming to Fayetteville for just the sixth time.

As a reminder, the deadline to renew your basketball season tickets is Friday – June 30. Season ticket holders can renew online now by logging on to their ticket account or contacting the Arkansas Razorback Ticket Center by email raztk@uark.edu or by phone at 800-982-4647 (HOGS).