FAYETTEVILLE – The Southeastern Conference has revealed the 2024 women’s basketball league schedule, as announced on Wednesday. Arkansas will start league play on Thursday, Jan. 4 in Lexington, Kentucky and host Georgia for the SEC home opener on Sunday, Jan. 7. This year marks the 15th of the 16-game schedule and 12th with 14 teams in the league.

The SEC continues to be one of the most competitive conferences in the country, as seven teams earned bids to play in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and four teams, including Arkansas, received invitations to play in the Postseason WNIT. Last year marked the second consecutive year 11 of the 14 SEC teams played in postseason tournaments, as well as the second straight year the National Champion was a league member.

Arkansas opens league play on the road this season for the first time since 2020 when the Hogs also started their league slate at Kentucky on Thursday, Jan. 4. The Hogs defeated the Wildcats, 71-50, last season with that victory marking the first in Lexington since 2003. Arkansas has won two of the last four against Kentucky and hoping to extend that winning streak. As one of the Hogs three home-and-away opponents, Arkansas will host Kentucky three weeks later on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The Hogs’ SEC home opener is set for Sunday, Jan. 7, as Georgia comes to town. Arkansas’ last win to the Bulldogs was in 2019 with an 86-76 victory in the squad’s run at the SEC Tournament that year. The Hogs will remain home that following Thursday, Jan. 11, playing host to the other Bulldogs in the league, Mississippi State. Arkansas is looking for three straight home wins over Mississippi State.

Arkansas will play at Alabama on Sunday, Jan. 14 before their bye the following Thursday, Jan. 18. The Hogs hold a 26-16 edge in the all-time series against the Crimson Tide, as well as nine straight wins in Tuscaloosa. As the second home-and-away opponent for Arkansas this season, the Hogs will host Alabama the following month on Thursday, Feb. 1. Arkansas has the 11-2 advantage in the last 13 contests against the Tide.

Following their first of two byes during the conference season, Arkansas will hit a tough test on the road, as the Hogs travel to Baton Rouge to face the reigning National Champion LSU Tigers on Sunday, Jan. 21. After a tough 3-point loss, 79-76, on the road last season, the Hogs will look to win at LSU for the first time since 2021.

Arkansas’ permanent home-and-away opponent, Missouri, will play the Hogs on Sunday, Jan. 28 in Columbia, Missouri before Arkansas hosts on Sunday, Feb. 18. The Hogs are 21-12 all-time versus Missouri, while owning a 10-game winning streak.

After hosting Alabama on Feb. 1, the Hogs will remain home to host Auburn on Sunday, Feb. 4, looking to extend their winning streak against the Tigers to six games. The last three games against the Tigers have been by a point differential of five points or less.

Arkansas will then spend two weeks away from home, traveling to Florida for the fourth time this season for a game against the Gators on Thursday, Feb. 8 before playing at Tennessee on Monday, Feb. 12. Arkansas is 4-2 in the last six games against Florida and will look to win in Knoxville for the first time since 2019. The Hogs will have their second bye Thursday, Feb. 15.

The Hogs will play at Texas A&M on Thursday, Feb. 22. Arkansas is looking to defeat the Aggies for the second straight time after breaking a three-game losing streak to the team last season.

The last two home SEC games for the Hogs starts with a game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, Feb. 25. The last time the Hogs and Commodores played at Bud Walton Arena resulted in a thrilling 84-81 win off a buzzer beater from Makayla Daniels. Arkansas will wrap up the home slate with a date with South Carolina on Thursday, Feb. 29. The Hogs will look to snap an eight-game losing skid to the Gamecocks.

Arkansas’ final SEC game will be on the road at Ole Miss on Sunday, March 3. Arkansas has a 7-4 advantage over the Rebels in the last 11 games and will look to snap a three-game losing streak.

The SEC Tournament is set to take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina from Wednesday, March 6 to Saturday, March 9. This marks the second straight year, and seventh time overall Greenville will host the tournament.

Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

Date Opponent Location Thursday, Jan. 4 Kentucky Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.) Sunday, Jan. 7 Georgia Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) Thursday, Jan. 11 Mississippi State Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) Sunday, Jan. 14 Alabama Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) Sunday, Jan. 21 LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.) Thursday, Jan. 25 Kentucky Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) Sunday, Jan. 28 Missouri Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.) Thursday, Feb. 1 Alabama Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) Sunday, Feb. 4 Auburn Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) Thursday, Feb. 8 Florida Exatech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center (Gainesville, Fla.) Monday, Feb. 12 Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.) Sunday, Feb. 18 Missouri Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) Thursday, Feb. 22 Texas A&M Reed Arena (College Station, Texas) Sunday, Feb, 25 Vanderbilt Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) Thursday, Feb. 29 South Carolina Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) Sunday, March 3 Ole Miss SJB Pavilion (Oxford, Miss.) Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9 SEC Tournament Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, S.C.)

