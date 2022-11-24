FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has some exciting games spread over a three-day period as the 2022 regular season winds down.

The action will start tonight with the Egg Bowl, then a pair of games on Friday including the Battle Line Rivalry followed by another six games on Saturday.

Last week, Kevin McPherson, John D. James and myself had the best week of picking games with each of us going 8-2. The South Carolina win over Tennessee got us all obviously.

Standings

Kevin McPherson, 86-17

Ty Hudson, 82-21

Dudley E. Dawson, 82-21

Otis Kirk, 81-22

John D. James, 75-28

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

Otis — This should be a good game. Will it be the final game for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss? Pick: Ole Miss

Dudley — Lots of speculation surrounding Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and Auburn the past few weeks, but the Egg Bowl will be the focus on Thanksgiving night. His last game in Oxford or not, Kiffin has a chance to go 3-0 in this rivalry. Pick: Ole Miss

John — The Egg Bowl. Ole Miss took a beat down at Arkansas last Saturday. State has been up and down. Short week for both teams. Pick: Mississippi State

Ty — Rebels finally walked into the buzzsaw that is the SEC part of their schedule..and got wrecked..but this one’s at home and it’s a legit SEC rivalry game happening in Oxford, their crowd will be lively despite the recent losses. Pick: Ole Miss

Kevin — I prefer deviled eggs, or egg nog for that matter, over watching the Egg Bowl, but since the game is being played I’m goin’ with a bounce-back win for Ole Miss on its home field against its in-state rival. Pick: Ole Miss

Friday, Nov. 25

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Otis — This is tough because Hogs have never won in Columbia since the Tigers moved to the SEC. But Sam Pittman has led the Hogs to some firsts and a win here allows him to be 2-1 against the other three SEC hires at same time. Pick: Arkansas

Dudley — The last time Arkansas won a football game against Missouri in the state of Missouri was a 7-6 one in St. Louis on Sept. 23, 1944. The Tigers lead the series 9-4, but I see the Razorbacks in the winners circle for a second straight with a healthy KJ Jefferson. Pick: Arkansas

John — Arkansas played the most complete game of the season last week against Ole Miss. KJ’s return to form, and Quincey McAdoo has been the spark the defense has been missing. Since Missouri joined the SEC Arkansas has never beat Missouri in Columbia in fact the last time the Hogs won in Missouri was 1944. Missouri has something to play for, with a win they get bowl eligible. I am staying with my Hogs Pick Arkansas

Ty — If the Hogs were a more consistent team i wouldn’t have any issue picking the Hogs..but as I said on HogvilleNET Pregame show on Wed, this almost feels like a coin flip matchup..and Mizzou has a bowl game on the line. Pick: Missouri

Kevin — Arkansas at Missouri will be a battle with the Tigers having the added motivation of playing for 6 wins and a bowl, but I’m taking the Hogs scratching out their second consecutive victory. Pick: Arkansas

Florida at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Otis — The Gators have killed me on my picks all season. Probably will again on this one. Pick: Florida State

Dudley — This game features two fun quarterbacks to watch in Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Florida State’s Jordan Travis. I see Richardson having more yards, but Travis’ team getting the win. Florida State has won four games in a row by at least 25 points. Pick: Florida State

John — The rivalry battle will not go well for Florida. Pick Florida State

Ty — The Gators have had a rocky year…that continues against FSU. Pick: Florida State

Kevin — Seminoles seem to have the advantage at home in the in-state rivalry game between Florida-Florida State, so I’ll stick with the home team giving the ACC a win over the SEC. Pick: Florida State

Saturday, Nov. 26

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN

Otis — Georgia Tech needs this win to get bowl eligible, but not happening. Pick: Georgia

Dudley — The Ramblin’ Wreck rose up last week and shocked No. 13 North Carolina in Chapel Hill. But winning in Athens on Saturday against the No. 1 Bulldogs, getting to 6-6 and going to a bowl? Nope. Pick: Georgia

John — Just a tune up for Georgia before the SEC Championship game. Pick Georgia

Ty — Bulldogs have had very few bumps in the road this year..the Mizzou game comes to mind..but they should be perfectly fine this weekend. Pick: Georgia

Kevin — No. 1 Georgia hosts Georgia Tech in a game that could be tight, but we think the ‘Dogs give the SEC an in-state rivalry win over the ACC in this one. Pick: Georgia

South Carolina at Clemson, 11 a.m., ABC

Otis — Big game for Clemson in that they still have outside shot at making the College Football Playoffs. They need to win this game and have some other things fall right to possibly get it. The Gamecocks are dangerous opponent. Pick: Clemson

Dudley — South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer noted his wife Emily got a standing ovation when she arrived at her pilates class this week after the host Gamecocks destroyed Tennessee 63-38. But this one is at Clemson and the Tigers have a lot on the line. Pick: Clemson

John — South Carolina pulled a shocker last week in beating Tennessee. But Tennessee did loose starting quarterback for the season. Going to take South Carolina in another shocker. Pick South Carolina.

Ty — Honestly…this one could be something worth watching..im taking Clemson..but the Gamecocks might be feeling it after beating the Vols and make this into a ballgame. Pick: Clemson

Kevin — South Carolina is a dangerous team when Spencer Rattler is on, especially at home in Columbia, but you can count on Clemson being ready at home as we’ve got the Tigers winning another SEC/ACC in-state rivalry game. Pick: Clemson

Louisville at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — This may be the hardest game to pick. I haven’t been high on Kentucky all season, but they are at home and dangerous team. Pick: Louisville

Dudley — A football game in a basketball state. The Cardinals have won five of six while the hosting Wildcats have lost three of four. But I’m taking a chance those trends don’t continue. Pick: Kentucky

John — Have to go with the SEC. Pick Kentucky

Ty — Another interesting matchup..and one that feels like a coin flip..give me the SEC school in this one. Pick: Kentucky

Kevin — It’s the Governor’s Cup in the Commonwealth, it’s yet another SEC/ACC in-state bragging rights game, and we’ve got the host Wildcats salvaging what’s turned into a disappointing second half of the season. Pick: Kentucky

Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Otis — Auburn needs to win this one to get to a bowl. Finding a coach will be the priority because they aren’t going to a bowl. Pick: Alabama

Dudley — Auburn has played better with Carnell “Cadillac” Williams serving as its interim head coach. And Auburn would be bowl eligible if it were to win this weekend. Will next year’s Iron Bowl feature Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban? Pick: Alabama

John — Really feel sorry for Auburn, They are just bad. Bama Rolls. Pick Alabama

Ty — The Crimson Tide are still a high quality program despite underachieving this year (10-2 is considered a down year for these guys) and will take Auburn to the woodshed. Pick: Alabama

Kevin — Auburn at ‘Bama in the Iron Bowl looks to be a tougher matchup than it did just a few weeks ago, and typically anything goes in this crazy heated in-state rivalry, but we’ve got the Tide closing with another 10-win regular season. Pick: Alabama

LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN

Otis — The joke of a season at Texas A&M ends with this loss. LSU is in a position to get to the CFP if they win this and beat Georgia. They will win this one, beating Georgia may be another story. Pick: LSU

Dudley — A disappointing season comes to an end for Texas A&M whether it wins or lose this one. Jimbo Fisher’s season began with a home loss to Appalachian State, crested with the win over Arkansas when the Razorbacks came to Arlington bearing gifts and ends with the Bayou Bengals celebrating at Kyle Field. Pick: LSU

John — Texas A&M is just a dumpster fire. Pick LSU

Ty — Can they both lose? Pick: LSU

Kevin — In effect it will be the awful Aggies’ bowl game, at home, against an LSU team that A&M hopes is looking ahead to the SEC championship game, but give us the Tigers who are playing to stay in the hunt for the CFB Playoffs. Pick: LSU

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — I am going to make this pick in honor of Scotty Pippen Jr. Pick: Vanderbilt

Dudley — Tempted to pick an upset here with injured Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker out for this game and a bowl one and his team getting humbled last week. Vanderbilt has won its last two games and goes to a bowl with a win Saturday in Nashville. But I just can’t do it. Pick: Tennessee.

John — Tennessee not having the starting quarterback will hurt. You just never know about Vanderbilt. Let’s pull the string. Picking Vanderbilt

Ty — I’m not gonna be brave and pick Vandy here…but yeah…i’d love to see it. Pick: Tennessee

Kevin — Tennessee at Vandy could be a problem for the Vols with their starting QB lost for the season during last week’s ugly loss against SCarolina, coupled with the ‘Dores playing sweet music in back-to-back SEC wins … but give us Tennessee despite how both teams are trending. Pick: Tennessee