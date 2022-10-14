FAYETTEVILLE — It’s Week 7 in the SEC though Arkansas will step outside of the league to take on BYU.

There’s some big games this week including Alabama at Tennessee in what should be a classic.

Last week, Kevin McPherson, Ty Hudson, Dudley E. Dawson and myself each went 6-1 with our picks missing South Carolina’s upset over Kentucky. John D. James went 4-3.

Standings

Kevin McPherson, 54-9

Dudley E. Dawson, 54-9

Ty Hudson, 54-9

Otis Kirk, 54-9

John D. James, 47-16

Here’s this week’s picks, network games shown on and kickoff times (CT) for each of the six SEC games.

Arkansas at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Otis — Been impressed with BYU all season until last weekend. Wasn’t impressed with showing against Notre Dame. If this game was after the bye week I might pick the Razorbacks, but it’s not. Pick: BYU

Dudley — This a game that I marked down as a loss for Arkansas when making my preseason prediction of 7-5. Getting KJ Jefferson back will help and I think the Razorbacks will pile up a pretty good amount of rushing yards at a place where only one visitor has won in the last 21 games. But I don’t have confidence in an injury- and depth-depleted Arkansas defense being able to get the Cougars out of the end zone enough. Pick: BYU

Ty — Until the Hogs show me otherwise they’re really difficult to pick these days..i just can’t take them here, on the road against a solid offense. BYU does deserve their own share of skepticism though as a team..3rd down offense is ranked 54th in the country (42%), against the run they rank 100th here giving up 174ypg or 4.2ypc..their defense is also pretty bad at not getting off the field on 3rd down’s, here they rank 92nd in the country allowing conversions 42% of the time. Could be a high scoring affair…not sure i see the Hogs winning a shootout..especially on the road. Pick: BYU

Kevin — Hogs stop the bleeding with their first road win of the season in a matchup of previously ranked teams. Pick: Arkansas

John — The Hogs are coming off their 3rd lose in a row, Going to stick with the Hogs. Pick Arkansas

Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. CBS

Otis — I am making this prediction assuming Bryce Young will play. The battle of two undefeated teams in Knoxville. Pick: Alabama

Dudley — They are going to have an Orange Out in Knoxville this weekend and I’ve talked myself into believing they are going to have a knockout, too. That’s even though the Vols have not beaten the Crimson Tide on the “Third Saturday in October” since 2006. Pick: Tennessee

Ty — Let’s assume for a second Jalen Milroe is still in for an injured Bryce Young..he’s 28 of 46 (61%) 5td’s with 3to’s..and is a big threat as a rusher, he’s struggled turning the ball over and at times looked like a QB2 vs Texas ATM, that’s a problem..a big problem for the Crimson Tide..he needs to be the man in hostile territory but didn’t always look the part against a not so great Aggie squad at home. But if Bryce Young is good to go…against Tennessee’s awful secondary (as bad as Arkansas’s if you can believe that, 307yds per game allowed)…then give me Bama by a small margin. Damn this could be a fun game to watch though. Pick: Tennessee

Kevin — Tennessee outduels ‘Bama in Knoxville in a battle of Top 10 teams. Pick: Tennessee

John — This may be a game for the ages. Bama Struggled against an ok A & M team, Really like Tennessee in this one 38 to 34 Pick Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Otis — I am not a fan of this Auburn team. Not impressed with them. Pick: Ole Miss

Dudley — Juice Kiffin’s dad and his Rebels are rolling. The Tigers are not. Could be an interesting open date for Auburn after this game and then they’ll host Arkansas. Pick: Ole Miss

Ty — Kiffin seems to have a solid product on the field..and the Rebels are just playing good ball right now. Auburn however…well..at this point I’m not sure (Bryan) Harsin will still be the head coach by the time Auburn gears up for the Hogs here in a couple of weeks. Pick: Ole Miss

Kevin — Ole Miss stays on the unbeaten path against visiting Auburn. Pick: Ole Miss

John — Ole Miss is having one of those Season, Very hard to beat. Like Ole Miss. Pick: Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — Georgia hasn’t dominated as much recently as its seems they were earlier, but make no mistake they are a great team. Pick: Georgia

Dudley — Interestingly, Vanderbilt handed Kirby Smart his first head coaching loss at Georgia back in 2016. The Commodores won eight of first nine games after the series began in 1893 (yes, 1893). But the No. 1 Dogs are 40-point favorites in this one for a lot good reasons. Pick: Georgia

Ty — Vandy is scrappy, the Commodores put up 28pts on the Rebels last week, the most points they’ve allowed through 6 games and the Dores will throw everything including the kitchen sink at the Bulldogs..and still get walloped, hopefully it’s at least fun to watch for a half. Pick: Georgia

Kevin — Georgia’s back on top and the ‘Dogs will remain unblemished with a home win over improved Vandy. Pick: Georgia

John — Georgia reclaimed the top spot with an impressive win last week. Pick Georgia

LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Otis — I don’t know which of these up-and-down teams to pick. In such cases I have rule go with home team. Pick: Florida

Dudley — LSU has the daunting task of playing The Swamp at night this weekend and then hosting Alabama and Ole Miss. Life in the SEC isn’t easy. I’ll simply guess and take the home team in what should line two pretty evenly matched 4-2 squads. Pick: Florida

Ty — i dunno…it’s the swamp and the Gators did give Tenn a battle not long at their house. Another interesting matchup this weekend. Pick: Florida

Kevin — Edge goes to the home team as we’ve got the Gators beating LSU. Pick: Florida

John — To me this is a pick em game. I think LSU comes back and wins in the Swamp. Pick: LSU

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — The Bulldogs have impressed me. Kentucky hopes to be healthier this week than against the Gamecocks. Pick: Mississippi State

Dudley –It appears that Kentucky could be without quarterback Will Levis and receivers Tayvion Robinson and linebacker Jacquez Jones. Vegas oddsmakers thus have the Bulldogs as 7-point favorites after opening as just 3.5-point ones. They make money off of this stuff. Pick: Mississippi State

Ty — (Will) Levis returned to practice on Monday…so im taking the Wildcats (this pains me to type..i cant stand Kentucky athletics). Pick: Kentucky

Kevin — Kentucky’s home loss to South Carolina was puzzling, but the ‘Cats bounce back with a home win over a hot Mississippi State team. Pick: Kentucky

John — Kentucky had a tough loss to South Carolina last week, State looked impressive in the win over Arkansas. Just on a hunch Kentucky gets it done. Pick Kentucky