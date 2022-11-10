FAYETTEVILLE — Last week produced some great games in the SEC including Georgia and LSU taking control of the division races with big wins.

Georgia defeated Tennessee and LSU topped Alabama in overtime. The games were hard on the ones who do predictions at Hogville.net. Ty Hudson had the best day getting five correct. He, like everyone else making picks, missed Liberty defeating Arkansas and LSU downing Alabama.

Standings

Kevin McPherson, 72-14

Ty Hudson, 71-15

Dudley E. Dawson, 69-17

Otis Kirk, 67-19

John D. James, 64-22

Here’s this week’s picks, kickoff times (all CT) and networks for all the games.

LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Otis — LSU is fresh off wins over Ole Miss and Alabama which allows them to control its own destiny in the SEC West. LSU needs wins over Arkansas and Texas A&M to get to the title game. They also have UAB remaining to play. Pick: LSU

Dudley — Suddenly a two-loss LSU has its CFB destiny – albeit a tough path – in its hands after a road win at Florida and home wins over Ole Miss and Alabama. An SEC Championship game against Georgia looms if the Tigers can win at Arkansas and at Texas A&M. LSU has bounced back since getting routed 40-13 by visiting Tennessee. Pick: LSU

John — This is a tough game for me to pick. A few weeks back both teams looked dead in the water. I am still taking my Hogs. Pick Arkansas.

Ty — The football gods have not blessed Hog fans much in 22’…and the Tigers have got something brewing under a year one coach..the turn around appears to have been pretty swift..can LSU keep it going in Fayetteville? Does Arkansas play focused and angry..maybe take some frustrations out on the Tigers? Up until last week nobody thought it was possible the Razorbacks run game could be contained..especially by the likes of Liberty..and yet here are..ill take LSU..but as I’ve stated so many times..absolutely anything can happen in this game. Pick: LSU

Kevin — LSU denies Arkansas bowl eligibility with road win in Fayetteville. Pick: LSU

Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., CBS

Otis — Tennessee got bounced by Georgia, but is still one of the best teams in the nation. They have a very favorable SEC schedule remainder of regular season. So 11-1 is possible and would that get them in playoffs if Georgia beat LSU in SEC title game due to the Vols big win earlier in Baton Rouge? Pick: Tennessee

Dudley — The Vols still remain very much alive for a spot in the College Football Playoffs and should be looking to bounce back from its loss to Georgia in a big way. Rocky Top stays alive. Pick: Tennessee

John — Tennessee coming off their 1st loss of the season last week should rebound and get back to the winning ways. Pick Tennessee

Ty — Mizzou has apparently turned some things around later in the season..and Tennessee is coming off a physical toss around with UGA..this one could actually be something to keep an eye on..but in the end..the Vols still have Hooker and that offense. Pick: Tennessee

Kevin — Tennessee bounces back with home win over Missouri. Pick: Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Otis — Kentucky has been up and down. After a soft non-conference schedule Vandy has been down. Pick: Kentucky

Dudley — It’s basketball season in the Bluegrass State, but the school’s football team still has some business to attend to in the next few weeks. The Wildcats host Vandy before traveling to No. 1 Georgia and rival Louisville to end the regular season. Pick: Kentucky

John — Vanderbilt was hot early, but now are the same ole Vandy, Pick Kentucky

Ty — Vandy may linger..but will lose by double digits. Pick: Kentucky

Kevin — Kentucky takes care of business at home against Vandy. Pick: Kentucky

Alabama at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Otis — A big game as the Tide already has a pair of SEC losses. I missed both the picks of them losing to Tennessee and LSU. Another brutal SEC road game for the Tide. Pick: Alabama.

The Rebels have taken advantage of a softer schedule to get out to an 8-1 start. They’ve got a home game against Alabama, a road one against Arkansas and are hosting the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State to end the regular season. Alabama has two losses by a combined four points. Surely not a third loss in the regular season, huh? Pick: Alabama

John — Last week Alabama lost its 2nd game of the season for the 1st time in for forever during the regular season. Let’s go out on a limb and take Ole Miss. Pick: Ole Miss

Ty — The Crimson Tide just don’t lose 3 games in a regular season…doesn’t happen…can it happen? Sure…will Kiffin have his guys ready to play against his old boss…of course..will it be a good game..sure, but im picking Saban. Pick: Alabama

Kevin — Bama splits a tough road swing with win over Ole Miss. Pick: Alabama

South Carolina at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — These have been two difficult schools for me to pick this season. Pick: Florida

Dudley — The Gators and first-year head coach Billy Napier got a satisfying road win last weekend at Texas A&M. They now find themselves with a 6-2 mark and a final stretch that has this this home game, a road test at Vanderbilt and a regular season finale at rival Florida State. Pick: Florida

John — Something is just telling me that South Carolina will win in the swamp. Pick South Carolina.

Ty — Toss up…with a lot of points. Pick: Florida

Kevin — Florida picks up another home win against South Carolina. Pick: Florida

Georgia at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. ESPN

Otis — The Bulldogs will win this one. It will be the Georgia version of Bulldogs though. Pick: Georgia

Dudley — I like Mississippi State’s chances much better against next week’s visiting foe East Tennessee State than I do this week at home against the nation’s top-ranked team. Pick: Georgia.

John — I think Georgia is still the best team in the country, and feel Georgis will win it all again this year. Pick: Georgia

Ty — Underrated ballgame that not enough folks are talking about…maybe for good reason, im not sure..but i think the Bulldogs from Athens are in for at least a rough 3-4 qtr’s of football. Pick: Georgia

Kevin — Georgia is on upset alert at Mississippi State, but top-ranked ‘Dogs stay unbeaten. Pick: Georgia

Texas A&M at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Otis — Two of the worst teams in the SEC. Pick: Auburn

Dudley — Arguably the SEC’s two most disappointing programs, both with 1-5 conference records and combined losers of 10 straight, meet to decide who takes over sole possession of the basement in the SEC West. Interim Tigers head coach Cadillac Williams gets his first win. Pick: Auburn.

John — Going to take A&M get beat again. Hope Georgia beats their pants off. Pick Auburn

Ty — The Hogs should be 2-0 vs these two….also…this game…yeesh… Pick: Texas A&M

Kevin — We’ll take the host Plainsmen in the TA&M at Auburn tilt that could provide the ugliest game of the weekend. Pick: Auburn