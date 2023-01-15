FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter spent much of Sunday at the University of Arkansas and in the future he will call Fayetteville his home for college.

Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he grew close to his lead recruiter Dowell Loggains, who left following the season to become offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Easter is a four-star recruit and rated the top prospect in the state with some of the recruiting services. He opted not sign early, but following a visit where he got to spend time with Morgan Turner, Arkansas’ new tight ends coach, he tweeted out he’s 100-percent locked in. He had also taken an official visit to South Carolina. His official visit to Arkansas was June 10-12.

Easter is one of 20 high school players who are headed to Arkansas on a scholarship. He will arrive at Arkansas in late May or early June. Easter also plays basketball and runs track for the Panthers.