FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal.

Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.

In the win over Kansas on Wednesday, Blair had seven tackles, six solo, and one for loss.

Entering the 2022 season, Blair had played in 33 games with nine starts. He had 62 tackles, 34 solo, one for loss, a sack and six pass breakups.