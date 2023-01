FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas gymnast Cami Weaver is the epitome of resilient.

In her collegiate debut on vault last year, she tore her ACL and had to sit out for an entire season.

This season, she’s back and better than ever. Weaver sits down with Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims to talk about that and more.

See the full interview in the video above.