FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – This season is the 100th in Arkansas men’s basketball history and to celebrate, Hogs+ has put together a three-part documentary series on the history of Hog basketball.

We sat down with Hogs+ Producer Haley Ordway to talk about the making of the docuseries and give fans a sneak peak at the series.

Part 1 will debut on Thursday at 7 p.m. on hogsplus.com and will be livestreamed at that time, free for everyone to watch. After it airs, it will be exclusively for subscribers of Hogs+.

Part 2 will air on January 19th at 7 p.m. and Part 3 on January 26th at 7 p.m.