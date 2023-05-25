The University of Arkansas and the Athletics Department released the following statements Thursday afternoon regarding a student-athlete:

From Arkansas Athletics:

Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University’s Title IX office of the allegations. The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team. Arkansas Athletics

From the University of Arkansas:

After being made aware of the allegations, we notified the relevant offices on our campus. Due to FERPA student privacy regulations, we are unable to provide more information at this time. University of Arkansas

Pig Trail Nation, KNWA/FOX24 and Nexstar affiliates are continuing to look into this situation to bring you more details.