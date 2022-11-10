Dave Van Horn spoke with the media on Wednesday morning as Arkansas Baseball Fall Ball wrapped up.

DVH said he was impressed with pitching, and there will be a lot of competition heading into the spring to play in the field.

He also gave an update on Brady Slavens and his recovery.

Watch the full press conference above.

Baseball season starts in February 17th in Arlington, TX for the College Baseball Showdown. Teams participating in the event include Arkansas, TCU, Texas, Oklahoma State, Missouri and Vanderbilt.