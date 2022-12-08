FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein have been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team.

Paul is a redshirt freshman while McAdoo and Stein are true freshmen. Paul becomes the first Arkansas linebacker named to this team since De’Jon Harris in 2016. Paul finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 31 solo, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one.

McAdoo started the season at wide receiver, but switched to cornerback getting his first action on defense against Liberty. He finished the season with 21 tackles, 15 solo, one for loss, a sack, an interception, four pass breakups and blocked a punt for a safety against Liberty.

Stein is a scholarship freshman from Cambridge, Wisc., after signing with the Razorbacks last December. He’s the first long snapper named to this freshman team honored by SEC.

This trio and the Razorbacks will face Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff and televised on ESPN.