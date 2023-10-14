Arkansas put up a great effort at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but a second-half rally fell just three-points shorts 24-21 to the No. 11 Tide.

The Hogs (2-5, 0-4) now will finally get to return home and play an SEC game in Razorback Stadium. Here’s some numbers related to the game.

0 — Number of turnovers for Hogs on Saturday.

2 — Number of penalties for Arkansas on Saturday for 13 yards.

3 — Number of points the Hogs allowed to Alabama in second half.

3.5 — Sacks by Landon Jackson against the Tide which was a career high.

4 — Number of 50-plus field goals in as many attempts for Cam Little this season. He had ones of 55 and 49 against Alabama.

5 — Number of sacks Hogs had against the Tide which was most since against them since 2006.

5 — Distance of Isaiah Sategna’s first career touchdown catch. He also had a 14-yard grab.

6 — Number of carries for AJ Green against Alabama. That was all it took for him to lead team with 44 yards rushing.

11 — Tackles on Saturday by Jackson which also is a career high.

13 — First downs by Arkansas compared to 18 for Alabama.

14 — Number of third downs for Arkansas converting only four of them.

18 — Games in a row for KJ Jefferson to throw at least one touchdown pass.

23 — Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has caught at least one pass in as many games dating back to 2021 at Texas A&M-Commerce.

30:11 — Time of possession for Arkansas compared to 29:49 for Tide.

60 — Number of offensive plays for Arkansas Saturday compared to 63 for the Tide.

62 — Number of career touchdown passes for Jefferson. That ranks second in Arkansas history tied with Ryan Mallett.

70 — Length of a Max Fletcher punt on Saturday which is a career long.

71 — Temperature at Bryant-Denny Stadium at kickoff.

250 — Total offense for Arkansas against Alabama. 150 passing and 100 rushing.

100,077 — Saturday’s announced attendance.