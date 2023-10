FAYETTVILLE — Arkansas and Alabama will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on ESPN Saturday, Oct. 14.

Both the Razorbacks and Tide have tough road games ahead of this matchup. Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) will face Ole Miss this week in Oxford. Alabama (4-1, 2-0) will be at Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Razorbacks haven’t beaten Alabama since Saturday, Sept. 23, 2006. The Razorbacks, coached by Houston Nutt, defeated Alabama 24-23 in Razorback Stadium.