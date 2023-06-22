FAYETTEVILLE — Waldron Class of 2025 two-way lineman Aden Allen attended multiple camps at Arkansas last week.

On one day he worked on the offensive line then spent the next with the defensive line. Allen, 6-4, 275, enjoyed how the camp went for him.

“I liked it and I feel like the coaches really helped us,” Allen said.

Allen and the Bulldogs went 2-7 in 2022, but lost some close games. Allen talked about his play.

“It went pretty good, but we’re in a big conference,” Allen said. “We didn’t win that many games.”

Allen talked about some things he was hoping to learn while camping at Arkansas.

“I need to get my foot work better and speed,” Allen said.

On the first day he was at camp Allen worked with Cody Kennedy, Arkansas’ offensive line coach.

“I like him,” Allen said. “He’s pretty good.”

Allen said Waldron has a new head football coach and he’s hoping to see an upswing in the program.

“I think he’s going to help us a lot and we will compete a lot better,” Allen said. “He’s an enthusiastic coach.”

Allen also listed what he feels are his strengths at this time.

“Probably one-on-one’s and I can pass rush pretty good,” Allen said. “My squat is good. I have maxed like 370, 360, something like that.”

Allen also plays basketball for the Bulldogs.

