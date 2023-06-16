FAYETTEVILLE — Warren Class of 2024 offensive lineman Terence Roberson was among the top standouts at Arkansas’ football camp on Friday.

Roberson, 6-4 1/2, 292 (both without shoes), owns a 3.95 grade-point average and showed on Friday he has the talent to play at high level in college.

“It went good today,” Roberson said. “I learned a lot. It’s a great experience. I came here last year and also learned a lot. It’s a really good atmosphere here and I enjoy it a lot.”

Sam Pittman, Arkansas’ head football coach, is a former offensive line coach. That appeals to Roberson.

“I think he has done a great job here at Arkansas,” Roberson said. “He loves O-line and I like that about him too. I think he’s going to do a whole more in the future.”

Roberson worked with Cody Kennedy on Friday. Kennedy is Arkansas’ offensive line coach.

“Last year I learned a lot from him too,” Roberson said. “Great coach. He (his personality) reminds me of our O-line coach.”

Roberson has offers to UAPB and Arkansas-Monticello. What would an offer to Arkansas mean to you?

“It would mean a lot,” Roberson said. “Whole bunch of guys from my town have came here and gone to the NFL. So I think it would be a great feeling.”

Roberson said the area where he needs to make the most improvement is his foot work. He also talked about his strengths on the field.

“Just pushing through and trying to get better,” Roberson said.

Roberson comes from a program that’s very well-coached and competitive each season. He talked about playing for the Lumberjacks.

“It’s a great feeling,” Roberson said. “We have a good support system. We just go out there and work everyday and do the best we can.”

He talked about how good Warren can be this fall and his goals.

“I think we will be good. We’re going to come back bigger and stronger than last year. Get better and get a state championship.”

Click here for highlights.