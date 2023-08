FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The countdown is on until Arkansas’ football season officially begins.

On Wednesday after practice, the media got a chance to hear from defensive lineman Anthony Booker Jr., offensive lineman Joshua Braun and wide receiver Tyrone Broden.

They talked about how preseason practice has been going, what the transition to Arkansas has been like and even found out which one of them is an Eagle Scout.

You can watch their full press conference in the video above.