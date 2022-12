MEMPHIS, TN. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Memphis on Christmas night and the countdown is on until they take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

On Monday, several players sat down with the media to talk about their preparation for the game and more.

You can watch those interviews in the videos below:

Arkansas takes on Kansas on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Memphis for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.