FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks will try and finish out the season strong as they have two final matchups at Razorback Stadium before their 2023 campaign is over.

The team is preparing to face the FIU Panthers on Saturday, and while they aren’t an SEC foe, the players said they are treating them like one.

Hear what OL Joshua Braun, LB Chris “Pooh” Paul, DL Landon Jackson and WR Andrew Armstrong had say about the game and more in the videos above and below.

Arkansas and FIU kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Razorback Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPNU.