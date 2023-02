FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas softball team is gearing up for the Razorback Invitational this weekend.

The Hogs will take on two opponents in that tournament, No. 19 Arizona and Drake.

Hear from head coach Courtney Deifel and designated player Rylin Hedgecock preview this weekend’s games in the video above.

Arkansas will play a doubleheader against Arizona on Thursday, first pitch for the first game at 3 p.m.