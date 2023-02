FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Dave Van Horn spoke at the first Swatter’s Club meeting of the year today and had a lot of good updates on the team for Hog fans.

He discussed the 26 new faces on this year’s roster, how the SEC is implementing a 10-run rule after the 7th inning and how this team’s chemistry is already there even before playing a game.

See the full interview in the video above.

Arkansas opens up its season on February 17th against Texas in the College Baseball Showdown.