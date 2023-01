FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas gymnastics team hits the road this weekend for a meet with Auburn.

The last time the Razorbacks went to Auburn was in the 2021 season and things were a bit different there due to COVID-19.

The Hogs still came away with the victory in that meet, 197.425-197.125.

See what head coach Jordyn Wieber had to say about the meet in the video above.

The meet will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.