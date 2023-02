FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas’ men and women’s track and field teams are getting ready for the SEC Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday.

The women are going for their eleventh SEC Indoor title in a row, the men are going for their fourth in a row.

Hear from women’s head coach Lance Harter and men’s head coach Chris Bucknam preview the championships in the video above.

SEC Indoor Championships kick off on Friday in the Randal Tyson Track Center.