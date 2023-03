DES MOINES, Iowa (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are pretty good at upsetting top-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Last year they took down No. 1 Gonzaga and this year they took down No. 1 seeded Kansas in the second round of the Big Dance.

The Hogs are now heading to the Sweet Sixteen as an 8-seed.

Check out the video above to see the reaction in the locker room after the win.

Arkansas will now face either UCONN or Saint Mary’s in the Sweet Sixteen in Las Vegas.