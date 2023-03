LAS VEGAS, NV. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are in Las Vegas and getting ready for their Sweet Sixteen matchup with UConn on Thursday.

The Razorbacks had their first practice in T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday morning and we had a chance to catch up with some of the players in the locker room after.

To see what they had to say, check out the video above.

8-seeded Arkansas plays 4-seed UConn on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. on CBS.